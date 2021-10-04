Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Research Solutions worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,561,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

