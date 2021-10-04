Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $6,211.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00537358 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

