Polychain Monsters Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $11.76 or 0.00024764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

