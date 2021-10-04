Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $1.83

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $341.76 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021781 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

