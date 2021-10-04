Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $87.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $93.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.64 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

