Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 2645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

