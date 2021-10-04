Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 104,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

