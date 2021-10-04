$33.47 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post sales of $33.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.58 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

