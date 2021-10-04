Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 3.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,980,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.50.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $27.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,801.29. 3,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,884.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,610.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

