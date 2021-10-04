Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.12. 34,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

