Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 169,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

