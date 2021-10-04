Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 914 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

