Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 71.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 513,915 shares of company stock worth $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

ASAN traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,859. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

