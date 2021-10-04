Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

