Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,334 shares during the period. Heritage-Crystal Clean makes up 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 2.24% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.20. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $707.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

