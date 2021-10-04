Cove Street Capital LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,966 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $18,328,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,665. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

