Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

GECC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,420. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.98. Great Elm Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

