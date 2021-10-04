Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $632.41. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,578. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $515.94 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

