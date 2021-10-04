Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.90. 377,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.