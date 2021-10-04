Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,169 shares of company stock worth $3,448,849 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

