Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $274.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $274,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.