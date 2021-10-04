The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 529,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.85. 188,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The firm has a market cap of $315.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

