Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $58.45

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 37,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,980. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.