CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $27.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $85.87. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,442. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

