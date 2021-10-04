Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 105.0%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 70,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
