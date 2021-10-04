Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 105.0%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 70,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

