Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$109.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPXSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.