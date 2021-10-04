eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 20,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Specifically, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

