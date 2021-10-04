PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,442.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,442.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00121855 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,159,448 coins and its circulating supply is 61,381,983 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

