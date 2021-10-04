Philip Amery Buys 500,000 Shares of Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metgasco alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Philip Amery acquired 1,000,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Philip Amery acquired 512,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00 ($9,142.86).

On Friday, July 30th, Philip Amery purchased 400,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,571.43).

On Friday, July 23rd, Philip Amery purchased 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery bought 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metgasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metgasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.