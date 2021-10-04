Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £10,320 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).
CGS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). 64,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.97 million and a P/E ratio of 37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.13. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).
About Castings
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.