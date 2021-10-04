Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £10,320 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

CGS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). 64,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.97 million and a P/E ratio of 37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.13. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

