Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $129,182.49 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $129,182.49 and $19,406.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.13 or 0.06995725 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00108290 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

