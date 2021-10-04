Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGIY. began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.56. 657,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Engie has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.