IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

IMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.65. 8,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,125. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.49.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

