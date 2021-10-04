Verso One Day Volume Reaches $173,771.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.09 million and $173,771.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.85 or 0.07003621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

