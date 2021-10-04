iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.42. 278,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

