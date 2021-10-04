4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $25.13. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

