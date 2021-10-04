First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FTXH stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.73. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
