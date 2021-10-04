First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTXH stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.73. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.