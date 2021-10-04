Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after acquiring an additional 522,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.66. 28,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,940. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

