Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,917. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,389 shares of company stock worth $4,998,819. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

