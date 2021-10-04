Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up about 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

