Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

