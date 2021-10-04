Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,784. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

