Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 300,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,872,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

