Boston Partners Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $351,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.95. 5,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,519. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.