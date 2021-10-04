Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 2,775,896 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,775,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,142,000. Boston Partners owned 4.58% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 3,456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Polaris by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

