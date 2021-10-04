Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 390,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $393,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,861. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

