Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $478,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. 15,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.