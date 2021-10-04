Boston Partners Buys 79,457 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $441,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,505,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,017,000 after buying an additional 452,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.48. 17,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,453. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.