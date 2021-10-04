JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

