Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.